K-Rail project: SC refuses to stay land survey

THE SUPREME Court on Monday refused to stay the land survey and social impact assessment for the proposed K-Rail Silverline project, a semi-speed rail corridor linking the southern and northern ends of Kerala.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna dismissed the appeal filed against an order of the Kerala High Court Division Bench allowing the survey. The Division Bench had stayed a Single Bench order which stayed the survey for the project which has come under massive protests.

Junking the appeal, the SC said, “The Single Judge ought to have appreciated that by such ad interim order the prestigious project couldn’t have been stalled.”

“The Division Bench rightly interfered and set aside such an interim order. It is required to be noted that the proceedings at that stage was with respect to Social Impact Assessment studies studies only, which would not cause any prejudice to petitioners. We are in complete agreement with Division Bench’s view. No interference of this court is called and SLP stands dismissed.”

Referring to the interim order passed by the Single judge, Justice Shah said, “The High Court has stalled everything and not just the Study. How can such an order be passed in an interim order? Recently we opined in a detailed judgment that projects can’t be stalled like this.”

Setting aside the Single Judge order, the HC Division Bench had accepted the contention of the state government that the survey is for the purpose of demarcating the boundary of the project alignment for SIA study, and land acquisition comes only later.