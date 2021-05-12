Ex-CBI officer who probed Rajiv Gandhi assassination case passes away

Ragothaman had handled several significant cases of high-profile politicians during his tenure (Twitter/MP Ravikumar)

Former CBI Officer K Ragothaman, who was a part of the team that investigated the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, passed away in Chennai. He was 76

As per the reports, Ragothaman was infected with Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. He succumbed to the virus on Wednesday morning.

A post-graduate in Economics from Annamalai University, Ragothaman joined the Central Bureau of Investigation as a sub-inspector in 1968. He had handled several significant cases of high-profile politicians during his tenure.

Ragothaman was a part of the CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the killing of Gandhi on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur near Chennai, during an election rally, by a female LTTE suicide bomber.

A recipient of President Medal, Ragothaman has authored several books like Conspiracy to Kill Rajiv Gandhi in English and Rajiv Kolai Vazhakku in Tamil, Assassination of Mahatma-Indira-Rajiv Gandhis, and Third Degree Crime Investigation Management: Crime and the Criminal. He has also produced a documentary titled ‘Human Bomb’ based on the Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case.

Ragothaman had been actively participating in television and Youtube shows providing his view on LTTE, explaining how he resolved some of the complicated cases, etc.