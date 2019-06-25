Toggle Menu
K Natarajan to be new Coast Guard DGhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/k-natarajan-to-be-new-coast-guard-dg-5799733/

K Natarajan to be new Coast Guard DG

Natarajan is currently the Additional Director General of the ICG's Western Sea Board, which looks after the security of the sensitive maritime boundary from Gujarat to Kerala.

K Natarajan, K Natarajan indian coast guard, indian coast guard, coast guard, indian navy, indian navy news
K Natarajan (Source: indiancoastguard.gov.in)

K Natarajan has been appointed as the next Director General (DG) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), sources said on Tuesday.

He will take over from Rajendra Singh, who retires on June 30.

Natarajan is currently the Additional Director General of the ICG’s Western Sea Board, which looks after the security of the sensitive maritime boundary from Gujarat to Kerala.

A 1984-batch officer, Natarajan has held various important command and staff appointments, both afloat and ashore.

Advertising

The flag officer has commanded all classes of ICG ships — Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) Sangram, Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Veera, Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) Kanaklata Barua and Inshore Patrol Vessel (IPV) Chandbibi.

His important command appointments ashore include the Commander, Coast Guard District No.5 (Tamil Nadu) and the Commanding Officer, ICGS Mandapam.

Natarajan’s key staff assignments at the Coast Guard headquarters include Principal Director (Policy and Plans), Chairman, Coast Guard Service Selection Board, Principal Director (Projects), Joint Director (Operations), Coast Guard Advisor (CGA) to Director General, ICG.

The flag officer has also held the posts of Chief Staff Officer (Personnel & Administration) at Headquarters Region (East), Chennai and Chief of Staff at Headquarters Region (West), Mumbai.

He has also held the post of Officer-in-Charge, Coast Guard Training Centre, Kochi.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IL&FS case: Court extends ED custody of two former officials by 3 days
2 Editor of Kashmir daily gets bail within hours of arrest, J&K Police left red-faced
3 On-duty head constable shoots himself dead outside Finance Ministry office