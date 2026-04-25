K Kavitha launches her new party ‘Telangana Rashtra Sena’

Announcing a new entrant in the political landscape of Telangana, former BRS MP and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched her party Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS) on Saturday morning. Kavitha is the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao.

She quit the BRS party seven months ago, over differences with her brother and BRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao who is often projected as the political heir of Chandrashekar Rao.

On Saturday, for Kavitha, the day started with a private puja at her residence in Hyderabad. She then travelled to Gunpark to pay floral tributes to martyrs at the Telangana martyrs memorial. At a convention centre in Munirabad, in Medchal mandal of Telangana, about 50 kilometers from Hyderabad, Telangana folk songs played and dancers grooved to the fast beats.