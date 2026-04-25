K Kavitha launches her new party ‘Telangana Rashtra Sena’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Announcing a new entrant in the political landscape of Telangana, former BRS MP and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched her party Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS) on Saturday morning. Kavitha is the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao.
She quit the BRS party seven months ago, over differences with her brother and BRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao who is often projected as the political heir of Chandrashekar Rao.
On Saturday, for Kavitha, the day started with a private puja at her residence in Hyderabad. She then travelled to Gunpark to pay floral tributes to martyrs at the Telangana martyrs memorial. At a convention centre in Munirabad, in Medchal mandal of Telangana, about 50 kilometers from Hyderabad, Telangana folk songs played and dancers grooved to the fast beats.
As Kavitha has hopes to carve a space for herself as a woman leader in a male dominated political landscape, those who surrounded her were women of different backgrounds – from ST Lambadas to Muslim women in hijab. The launch started with a reminder that Kavitha has been part of the Telangana agitation for decades. A video played of Kavitha participating in Telangana agitation which had peaked in 2009, as she seated herself confidently among her party workers.
This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram