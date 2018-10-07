K Chandrasekhar Rao would join hands with BJP in Lok Sabha polls: Telangana Congress incharge

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File) Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File)

AICC Telangana Incharge R C Khuntia Sunday alleged that caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would join hands with the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls next year and has entered into a tie-up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a Padyatra in Musheerabad Assembly segment here, Khuntia questioned KCR, as Rao is popularly known as, over the early dissolution of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year. However, the assembly was dissolved earlier last month as per a recommendation of the state cabinet, which necessitated elections ahead of the schedule.

He further hit out at Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief for “not fulfilling” his promise of providing 12 per cent reservation in jobs and education to Muslims and enhancement of quota for Scheduled Tribes.

The AICC general secretary in charge of Telangana affairs, Khuntiaalsoclaimed that the graph of Modi and NDA government was going down while that of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was on the rise.

A separate Telangana State was created due to the efforts of the then UPA government and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Khuntia added.

The Election Commission Saturday announced the dates for the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly polls.

Polling in Rajasthan and Telangana will be held on December 7.

