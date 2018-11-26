K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken political corruption to highest levels: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy Monday alleged that Telangana caretaker Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken political corruption to the “highest levels in the country.”

Launching the attack on Rao, popularly known as KCR and his son K T Rama Rao at a Meet the Press programme here, he said that the TRS chief has ‘degraded’ Telangana and political standards in the country.

“KCR is credited with degrading Telangana state and political standards. He is the only Chief Minister who shamelessly degraded politics in this country. But people of the state are observing it. It is a fact that there is some corruption in the political system of this country. But KCR has taken corruption to the highest level,” he said.

After ‘assaulting’ all forms of Parliamentary democracy, he launched an attack on the media by banning or luring some of them, the Congress leader alleged.

He took exception to Rao’s commments on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and said a separate Telangana would not have been possible without her.

“Undoubtedly, not as a Congress leader, but as a citizen I am saying that but for Sonia Gandhi, Telangana would not have been possible…” he added.

“KCR also endorsed this after Telangana formation… Who stopped you (KCR) from giving 12 per cent reservation to Muslims and Girijans? Did Chandrababu Naidu (AP Chief Minister and TDP supremo) stop you? (from fulfilling poll promises)?” Reddy asked.

The Congress has tied up with the TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samithi for the December 7 assembly polls.

The TPCC chief said the Gandhi family sacrificed their lives for the country and Rao had no moral right to criticise Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, who had refused the opportunity to become Prime Minister.

On Congress’ poll promises, Reddy said his party is committed to allotting 12 per cent of the budgetary funds for the welfare of Muslims.

Alleging the MIM has a tacit understanding with TRS, he said the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party failed to question the Chandrasekhar Rao government on why it did not file an appeal against the Mecca Masjid verdict, which set free all the five accused.

On Rao’s claims that his government had improved the power situation in Telangana, Reddy said no new project had come up in the state in the past four and half years, except those started by the earlier Congress government.

Reacting to Reddy’s remarks, TRS MP Vinod Kumar said the Congress leader was levelling such charges out of ‘frustration’ as the party was on the verge of losing the elections.

“I challenge Uttam Kumar Reddy to prove the charges he has levelled against our leader. He has done so out of frustration, as the Congress is on the verge of losing the elections.

It is only the TRS which has never aligned with the BJP ever since the Telangana-based party was formed,” Kumar told