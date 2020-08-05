K Chakravarthi, police chief during 2002 Gujarat riots, dies at Mumbai Hospital

K Chakravarthi served as the DGP of Gujarat Police from April 1, 2001 to January 31 2004, and it was under his tenure that the state witnessed the worst communal riots in the history of modern India. K Chakravarthi served as the DGP of Gujarat Police from April 1, 2001 to January 31 2004, and it was under his tenure that the state witnessed the worst communal riots in the history of modern India.

Former Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) K Chakravarthi, who was the state police chief during the Gujarat riots of 2002, died at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night. According to Gujarat Police officials, a two minute silence was observed in the memory of Chakravarthi at 12 pm Wednesday at Police Bhawan in Gandhinagar.

“Retired DGP and Head of Police Force Gujarat K Chakravarthi will be remembered for his gentle nature and empathy for all. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace (sic),” read a statement issued by the office of Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia on Wednesday morning.

The 76-year-old was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for the past 15 days after his condition had deteriorated.

Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani also took to Twitter and wrote, “Saddened by the news of passing away of former Gujarat state DGP K. Chakraborty. Remembering my interaction with him during his tenure in Gandhinagar. My condolences with his family. May Lord Dwarkadhish give them strength in this difficult time (sic).”

