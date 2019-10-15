Jyotiraditya Scindia to CM Kamal Nath: Give Rs 50 lakh, land to kin of Shivpuri victims

IN ANOTHER letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that Rs 50 lakh and 10-bigha land each should be given to fathers of two Dalit children, who were allegedly beaten to death in Bhavkhedi village of Shivpuri district over open defecation.

A 10-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were allegedly killed on September 25, by two brothers Hakim and Rameshwar Yadav from the OBC community, after they saw them defecating near the boundary of their agriculture land. On Sunday, Scindia visited the family who told him they were feeling unsafe in the village and requested that they be provided accommodation in Shivpuri town, 20 km away.

The Congress leader’s intervention led to guardian minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar and the local administration to provide a temporary accommodation to the family in Shivpuri on Monday.

Scindia, who lost the last general election from Guna-Shivpuri constituency, announced that he will bear the expenses of new houses for both the families. He also directed the local administration to provide government jobs to members of the family.