‘He’s right’: Kamal Nath on Scindia’s remark that MP farm loan not waived fully

A day after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia caused a flutter in Madhya Pradesh politics with his ‘loans of only Rs 50,000 have been waived off’ remark, Chief Minister Kamal Nath Saturday said the former was right on his statement.

“He is right. We had said we will waive off Rs 50,000 in the first instalment. Next, we will waive off upto Rs 2 lakh. I agree that it was a promise of Rs 2 lakh. I believe public trusts their leader,” Nath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Friday, Scindia while addressing party workers in Bhind had said, “You had promised to waive farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh. But loans of up to only Rs 50,000 have been waived. Loans of up to Rs 2 lakh should be waived.”

Scindia’s remark came shortly after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s, younger brother Laxman Singh, had demanded that the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi must apologise for making the “impossible promise of waiving farm loans within 10 days”.

“You can’t keep the voters guessing. Even the banks are not sure when will they get money and are charging interest,” Singh had said.

Farm loans waiver was one of the major poll plank which Congress had promised ahead of the state assembly elections, last year.

Scindia’s remark had also drawn reaction from the Opposition BJP. “Neither Shivraj, nor people. It’s your (Congress) own people who are showing the mirror to you. Farmers’ tears have dried but they haven’t received money in their accounts,” former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said.