Jyotiraditya Scindia drops Congress from Twitter bio, says did it month ago

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has caused a flutter by removing references to his political affiliation from his twitter handle and keeping it short to “public servant, cricket enthusiast.”

His revised profile started trending on twitter, implied in the flurry of tweets that he has severed ties with the Congress because he is not happy with the party and building bridges with the BJP. He has been sulking for some time, after his loss in the Lok Sabha election from Guna, considered the Scindia family pocket borough.

“I did that a month ago, people are looking at it now. I got a feedback that my bio-data was boring and I should shorten it,” he told The Indian Express. “I don’t understand how people have idle time. I shortened it because the previous (party) posts I held are all available on the google.”

“Let people put two and two or four and four together,” he said when asked if the frenzy stemmed from the perception that he was unhappy at not being made the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief.