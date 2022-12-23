scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

India fully prepared to deal with coronavirus situation: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia briefed reporters in New Delhi about the healthcare initiatives taken by the BJP-led central government since 2014 and expressed confidence that the country will achieve universal healthcare coverage.

Jyotiraditya scindia, CovidJyotiraditya Scindia, who is in charge of the ministries of civil aviation and steel, said the country is fully prepared to deal with the coronavirus situation (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

India is fully prepared to deal with the coronavirus situation, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday. In the wake of rising coronavirus infections in China and some other countries, the government is taking various measures, including random testing of arriving international passengers, to curb the possible spread of infections.

Scindia, who is in charge of the ministries of civil aviation and steel, said the country is fully prepared to deal with the coronavirus situation. Briefing reporters in New Delhi about the healthcare initiatives taken by the BJP-led central government since 2014, he also expressed confidence that the country will achieve universal healthcare coverage.

According to the minister, medicines have become more affordable and the out-of-pocket expenditure for medicines has come down. The share of out-of-pocket health expenditure as a percentage of total health expenditure has declined from 64.2 per cent in 2013-14 to 48.2 per cent in 2018-19.

The pillars of the government’s healthcare programme are accessibilty, affordability, assured quality and digital delivery, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 12:12:23 pm
Next Story

China is likely seeing 1 million Covid cases, 5,000 deaths a day

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close