Like Scindia, many Cong leaders feel ‘alienated, wasted’: Kuldeep Bishnoi

Calling the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress a “big blow”, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s son and senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi has said that there are many “devoted INC leaders across the country who feel alienated, wasted & discontented”.

Bishnoi along with his father had left the Congress in 2007, but had returned to the party in 2016.

In a series of tweets after Scindia’s exit, he said: “@JM_Scindia’s departure is a big blow to @INCIndia. He was a central pillar in the party & the leadership should’ve done more to convince him to stay. Like him, there are many other devoted INC leaders across the country who feel alienated, wasted & discontented.”

Bishnoi added, “India’s oldest party needs to empower young leaders who have the capacity to work hard & resonate with the masses… Leadership is not about being in charge. Leadership is about looking after those in our charge.”

After the debacle of Congress in recent Assembly polls too, Bishnoi had tweeted that the party’s performance in Delhi should be a reality check. “New age battles cannot be won with old age thinking. Our strategy needs to be proactive, not reactive,” had said then, adding “Jang yodhao se jita jata hia, varishtho se nahi (The battle is won by worriors, not by inheritance).”

Following his tweets over Scindia’s resignation, there is speculation in political circles about his next move. Sources close to Bishnoi, however, have made it clear that the Congress legislator will stay with the party.

“We were expecting bigger role for him after he merged his Haryana Janhit Congress with Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in 2016, but we are stilling missing that prominence for him,” said a supporter of Bishnoi, who is legislator from Adampur constituency of Hisar district.

A close associate of the Congress leader said that Bishnoi will hold a meeting with his supporters soon. “He will intensify his campaign across the state to get in touch with old associates of Bhajan Lal family,” said the associate.

