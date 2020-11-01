After Scindia’s slip of tongue, Congress assures him of party win in MP bypolls

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh took a swipe at BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia over a video in which he is heard telling a crowd to press the “hand” symbol in the bypoll elections scheduled for November 3.

Scindia had quit the Congress in March this year and 22 MLAs resigned from the Cabinet, resulting in the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in the state.

In a video that has gone viral, the former Congress leader, who was campaigning for BJP candidate Imarti Devi, is heard saying: “…close your fists and assure us that on November 3, the ‘hand’ button will be pressed and Cong….. [corrects himself]… the lotus button will be pressed…”

Taking on the BJP leader, the state Congress tweeted: “Scindia ji, the people of Madhya Pradesh assure you that they will hit the hand symbol on November 3.”

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Saturday barred Devi from campaigning in the state for one day on November 1 for violating the poll code.

“The Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, also bars Imarti Devi, from holding, anywhere in Madhya Pradesh, any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) , in connection with ongoing elections for one day on 1 November,” the order by the poll panel read.

On Tuesday, the poll panel had issued a notice to Devi for allegedly describing an unnamed political rival as “insane” and making remarks against women members of his family. The BJP candidate, however, denied the allegations.

She had denied the allegations in her response to the poll panel.

