Jyotiraditya: It’s Chouhan-Scindia vs Nath-Digvijaya in MP bypolls

BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia. (File) BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia. (File)

Putting himself on a par with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP’s new Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday asked party workers to frame the campaign in the upcoming Assembly by-elections as a fight between Chouhan and Scindia on one side and Congress’s Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh on the other.

“You should ask voters which pair would they choose: Chouhan and Scindia, or Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh. “Ye aar ya paar ki ladai hai (this is a do or die battle),” the former Congress leader said while addressing his first virtual rally in Mungaoli, one of the 24 seats where by-elections are due.

“How can they call us (Congress MLAs who had resigned to bring down the previous Kamal Nath government) traitors,’’ he asked, and called the resignations of 22 then-Congress legislators as an act of sacrifice.

“They are desperate without chair (power) and are concerned because they can’t make money,’’ he said of the Congress leaders. At one point, he described the Congress leaders as the “Kauravs”.

Scindia addressed another virtual rally in Bamori.

Reacting to Scindia’s assertion that there was no development in Mungaoli, the Congress pointed out that he was an MP for 18 years, including seven years as a Union minister, and the local MLA was always of his choice.

