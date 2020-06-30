Bihar girl, who cycled 1,200 km with injured father, to play herself in ‘Atmanirbhar’ movie

Jyoti with father Mohan during their 8-day, 1200-km journey from Sikandarpur in Haryana to Darbhanga in Bihar. (Source: Twitter) Jyoti with father Mohan during their 8-day, 1200-km journey from Sikandarpur in Haryana to Darbhanga in Bihar. (Source: Twitter)

The story of Jyoti Kumari Paswan, who bought a second-hand cycle with her entire family savings and cycled from Haryana’s Gurgaon to her home in Bihar to escape lockdown distress, with her injured father riding pillion, will soon be immortalised on the celluloid screen.

Wemakefilmz, a nearly two-decade-old venture currently run by four friends, has bagged the rights for the life story of Jyoti and the project is to set go on the floors from August, news agency PTI reported. And she will be playing the protagonist as well.

“Bahut achha lag raha hai (I feel very good),” Jyoti told the news agency on being signed up for the film.

The film, to be titled ‘Atmanirbhar’ (Self Reliant), will seek to explore not only Jyoti’s tale but also weave in the systemic issues that had led her to take the journey.

The film will be shot in locations that were part of Jyoti’s journey from Gurugram to Darbhanga and will not be a documentary. It will be more fictionalised by including various other incidents, Shine Krishna, who will be directing the film told PTI.

The film is said to be made in Hindi, English and Maithili languages as well as dubbed into other languages. The actor to play Jyoti’s father is currently in finalised. For the international audience, the title will be ‘A Journey of a Migrant’ and the film will subtitled in 20 languages, Krishna said.

Jyoti’s story had touched many — from politicians to bureaucrats and business tycoons to NRIs. US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump had also heaped praise calling her journey a “beautiful feat of endurance”. She was also offered a trial from the Cycling Federation of India, which she later declined, citing her choice to rather focus on study.

“Bahut change ho gaya (a lot has changed),” Jyoti said over phone when asked what had changed for her and her family after getting attention in the public. There has also been good support from villagers, she added.

