Jwala questions Hyderabad encounter, differs from Saina, Sindhu

Shuttler Jwala Gutta Shuttler Jwala Gutta

Shuttlers P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Jwala Gutta took to Twitter to react to the encounter killing of the rape-murder accused by Hyderabad police, with the former lauding the police and Jwala striking a divergent note with some questions.

P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwa Jwala Gutta, Hyderabad news, Hyderabad encounter news, Telangana police encounter, police encounter hyderabad rape case, Hyderabad encounter inquire NHRC, Indian Express news

“Justice has been served!” Sindhu tweeted on Friday. Saina congratulated the police in her tweet: “Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u.”

On Saturday, Nehwal reacted to the death of the Unnao rape victim, tweeting, “Really disturbed about the #UnnaoHorror case .. RIP #JusticeForUnnaokibeti,”

Jwala had urged for a reasonable approach even before the encounter. She had tweeted on December 3, “In my opinion…the govt should first appoint few psychologists and make them speak to the accused and find out and u’stand [understand] what’s driving them to commit such horrific crimes against women…and then the punishment should follow!!”

After the encounter, she tweeted Friday, “Will this stop the future rapists?? And an important question: Will every rapist be treated the same way…irrespective of their social standing?!”

After receiving some criticism for her views, Jwala tweeted on Saturday: “Yesterday I was so disturbed n disappointed to see the kind of celebrations which took place that I just couldn’t sleep. But also relieved to see a lot of people who showed the same concern as me-I just hope we all stand united and not lose trust in our constitution and judiciary.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App