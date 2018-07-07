Juvenile board acquits siblings in Ranchi boy’s murder case

A Juvenile Justice Board in Ranchi on Friday acquitted a brother-sister duo who were students at Sapphire International School in Ranchi of the charges of murdering a Class VII student, Vinay Mahato. The incident had occurred on February 6, 2016. The parents of the siblings, too, are accused in the case and are facing trial in the civil court.

A Juvenile Justice Board, headed by Principal Magistrate Rajiv Tripathi, acquitted the two for lack of evidence.

Counsel for prosecution Jaya Toppo said, “The Board has acquitted the two primarily for lack of evidence.” Tanushree Sarkar, counsel for the two minor children, said, “During the inquiry, the police could not produce any evidence. They had submitted proof of blood samples, but that did not match with that of the deceased.”

Vinay Mahato, son of businessman Man Bahal Mahto, used to stay in the boy’s hostel of the high-end school in Tupdana police station area of Ranchi. He was found in an injured condition in the teachers’ quarters in the early hours of February 6, 2016. He was rushed to hospital, but was declared dead.

Initially, the police had detained three teachers, who lived on the ground floor of the teachers’ quarters. However, they were later let off and, subsequently, the police arrested the two children, aged 16 and 9, and their parents, who were teachers in the school. The police had said that Mahto had started liking the girl, but when her brother came to know about it, he objected to it. On that night, Mahto was beaten up badly by her brother when he had gone to their quarters, police had said. The teenagers’ parents were arrested for allegedly trying to hide their son’s involvement.

