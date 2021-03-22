Juvenile among four held for ‘murder’ of ATM guard in Kutch

After nabbing the three from UP, police also arrested Mahesh Wagh (50), a native of Nasik in Maharashtra.

The Kutch (east) police have arrested three men from Uttar Pradesh and a teenager for allegedly murdering a watchman guarding an ATM in Varsamedi village of Kutch district’s Anjar taluka last month.

A team of the local crime branch (LCB) of Kutch (east) police nabbed Ranveer Singh (22), Vishal Rajbar (21) and a juvenile from Uttar Pradesh (UP), brought them to Gandhidham in Kutch and formally arrested them on Saturday.

Police said that Singh and Rajbar are residents of Laharpar village in Azamgarh in UP.

“Along with the two men, a juvenile was arrested from UP, their native state where they had been hiding after stabbing the security guard to death,” an officer of Kutch (east) police told The Indian Express on Sunday.

After nabbing the three from UP, police also arrested Mahesh Wagh (50), a native of Nasik in Maharashtra. Police said the four accused used to live in Varsamedi village and were working in a private company.

Security guard Navin Solanki was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified men February 4 this year outside an ATM of the State Bank of India near the manufacturing plant of Welspun in Varsamedi village of Anjar taluka.

“The accused were working in a private company but felt that their salary was no sufficient for them and therefore devised a plan to earn quick money by breaking an ATM. They hatched a conspiracy to murder the watchman guarding the ATM and then loot money from the booth. According to their plan, they killed the security guard but failed to break the ATM,” the officer further said.

Police said that Shivanand alias Surendra Rajbar, a resident of Lakshmipura in Azamgarh is still absconding.

“After murdering the guard, who was a Dalit, the accused threw their clothes in nearby bushes and ran away,” the officer, who is associated with the investigation in the case, further said.

The five have been booked for murder as well as under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocity) Act.