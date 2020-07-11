Juvenile accused denied bail in 2019 Tarn Taran blast case

The juvenile accused was not named in initial FIR and was nominated in case after his name came up during investigation. (Representational) The juvenile accused was not named in initial FIR and was nominated in case after his name came up during investigation. (Representational)

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Tarn Taran, has denied bail to an accused booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and being prosecuted by NIA in a 2019 blast case.

A blast had taken place at a vacant plot in the outskirts of village Pandori Cola, Tarn Taran on September 4, 2019, in which two persons who had died and a third was injured. The three were digging a pit at the site when the blast had occurred.

Later, the NIA took up investigation of the case under UAPA.

According to NIA submission, the accused was involved with his association in explosion.

“It was found by the investigation agency that a Pro-Khalistan terrorist gang was formed with association of accused and

applicant/juvenile was also member of that gang. All the accused persons came into contact with each other in the year 2015 during protest organised by them against sacrilege incident of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and formed a terrorist gang due to similar religious thoughts and started meeting at Amritsar and Tarn Taran. They had plan to carry out violence against the members of particular community. They procured explosive material and training was given by one of the members of the terrorist gang for making bombs,” NIA told the court.

The defence, however, argued that the accused had no history any terror activities, and as such the only allegation against him is that he was involved in planning of terror acts.

“This alleged involvement is yet to be proved at the time of trial…

He is in custody for more that 10 months,” the defence argued.

However, Anuradha, PCS, Principal Magistrate, JJB, concluded, “Board is of the considered view that it will not be in the interest of justice to release the applicant/juvenile on bail in the light of above submission of NIA…It is not a fit case for grant of bail to the applicant/juvenile in the best interest of the applicant as if he released on bail, there is likelihood to expose the applicant/juvenile to his physical, psychological, danger and it shall defeat the ends of justice.”

