Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia, Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala take oath as Supreme Court judges

Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala were sworn in as the judges of the Supreme Court Monday taking its total working strength to 34. Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana administered the oath of office to them.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by CJI Ramana and also comprising Justices U U Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud, and L Nageswara Rao had recommended the names of Justice Dhulia, who was Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, and Justice Pardiwala, who was a judge in the Gujarat High Court, for appointment on May 5.

The Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges and it was working with two vacancies. The fresh appointments have brought the functioning strength back to 34. However, with Justice Vineet Saran set to retire on May 10 and Justice Nageswara Rao on June 7, the top court will soon have more vacancies.

Justice Dhulia hails from Madanpur, a remote village located in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. He had his early education in Dehradun and Allahabad and is an alumnus of Sainik School, Lucknow. He did his graduation and law from the University of Allahabad.

A second generation legal professional, Justice Dhulia joined the Bar at the Allahabad High Court in 1986 and shifted to Uttarakhand on its formation in 2000. He was the first Chief Standing Counsel in the Uttarakhand High Court and was later an Additional Advocate General for the state of Uttarakhand. Designated as a senior advocate in 2004, he was elevated as the Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court in November 2008 and went on to become the Chief Justice of the high courts of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh in January 2021.

Justice Pardiwala was born in Mumbai and studied at St Joseph Convent School in his hometown of Valsad in Gujarat. He graduated from the J P Arts College, Valsad, and secured a law degree from the K M Mulji Law College, Valsad in 1988. He is a fourth-generation legal professional. His father late Burjor Cawasji Pardiwala practised law for over a long time in the districts of Valsad and Navsari and was also speaker of the 7th Gujarat Legislative Assembly from December 1989 to March 1990. His grandfather and great grandfather were also lawyers.

Justice Pardiwala started practising law in the Gujarat High Court in 1990. He was elected as a member of the Bar Council of Gujarat in 1994 and was Standing Counsel for the Gujarat High Court from 2002 till he was elevated to the bench on February 17, 2011. He was confirmed as a permanent judge of the HC on January 28, 2013.