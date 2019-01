Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna were Friday sworn in as Supreme Court judges, taking the working strength of the court to 28.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi administered the oath of office to them at a ceremony held in court number 1 of the apex court in the morning.

Subsequently, Justice Khanna shared the bench with Justices S A Bobde and Deepak Gupta in Court no 2 while Justice Maheshwari sat in court 1 with the CJI and Justice L Nageswara Rao. ens