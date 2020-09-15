Justice will be served: J&K L-G on probe into Shopian encounter

The L-G’s statement comes days after the families of the youths wrote to him.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday referred to a probe into an encounter in Shopian in which three youths were killed and assured that justice will be served

The J&K Police is investigating an allegation that three youths killed by the Army in the encounter on July 18 were labourers from Rajouri. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had earlier said the probe would also look into whether the three had militant links.

Addressing a press conference at the Raj Bhawan on Monday, Sinha said, “Whatever legal procedures were there — Army is conducting its own enquiry and we have formed our own investigating committee. Main ashwast karta hun ki unke saath poori tarha se nyaay hoga, unko insaaf milega. (I want to assure that justice will be served),” the L-G said.

The L-G’s statement comes days after the families of the youths wrote to him.

Speaking of the J&K administration’s ground-level outreach programme Back to the village (B2V) ahead of the October 2 launch of its third phase, the L-G said, “I am confident that this unique effort shall earn the respect of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and that it will be remembered for long as a unique and sincere effort of the government to reach out to the door steps of the people.”

Responding to questions about economic recovery for the Union Territory’s business community, the L-G said, “I believe that business has been affected here, not for the last 15 months but for the last 15 to 20 years. A committee was formed to review this and it has submitted its report.” However, he said that details of the report will be shared at a later date.

