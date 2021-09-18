‘Justice system colonial, time for Indianisation,’ says CJI Ramana

Emphasising that the need of the hour is “Indianisation” of the country’s legal system, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday said the Indian justice system practises rules that are “colonial” in origin and “may not be best suited for the Indian population”.

Speaking at an event organised by the Karnataka State Bar Council to pay tribute to Late Justice MM Shantanagouder, Ramana highlighted the need for courts to be transparent and accountable. “The common man should feel scared of judges and courts. Courts should be comforting…The focus point of any legal system is the litigant…Courts should be transparent and accountable in nature,” he said, according to Bar and Bench.

According to CJI Ramana, alternative dispute resolution (ADR) could help save resources, as well as the pendency of cases.

He also pointed out the need for equitable access to the justice system. “Rural people are left out and don’t understand proceedings in English. They end up spending more money”, he said.

Paying tribute to the late Justice Shantanagoundar, Chief Justice Ramana said, “The country has lost a common man’s judge … He was interested in taking up the cases of the poor and the underprivileged, while he was practicing … His judgments were simple, abundant, practical and immense with common sense … He was always prepared for hearings.”