Justice Sunil Gaur, who handled key cases, retires

Around 48 hours after he rejected former union minister P Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail application in two cases of alleged corruption and money laundering linked to INX Media, Justice Sunil Gaur retired Thursday. He thanked the law community for its support and sought forgiveness “for any mistake he made during his tenure”.

Advertising

“Today, I am completing my tenure and I am happy that I have been able to do my work with satisfaction. I have had support of my friends, the bar, my family, the registry and everyone else… I hope all your future is good. God bless you,” Justice Gaur said at the Full Court Reference organised at his farewell.

On Tuesday, Justice Gaur rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in the AgustaWestland chopper deal case.

Born on August 23, 1957, in Bulandshahr, Justice Gaur started his career as an advocate in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1984. He practised for 10 years in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in civil, criminal and constitutional matters. During his tenure in Delhi Higher Judicial Service, he handled civil and criminal cases, including the murder case of The Indian Express journalist Shivani Bhatnagar.

Speaking at the Full Court, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel said that Justice Gaur was always willing to take responsibilities beyond the judicial work for the growth of this institution. “Justice Gaur has rendered all possible assistance an institution expects from a judge…he shall be remembered for his positive support…,” Chief Justice Patel said.