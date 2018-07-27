Justice Srikrishna panel on data protection submits report to government

The report suggests steps for protection of personal information, defining obligations of data processors as also rights of individuals, and mooting penalties for violation. The report suggests steps for protection of personal information, defining obligations of data processors as also rights of individuals, and mooting penalties for violation.

The Justice B N Srikrishna panel, appointed to recommend a data protection framework, on Friday submitted its report to the government. The report suggests steps for protection of personal information, defining obligations of data processors as also rights of individuals, and mooting penalties for violation.

Handing the report to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Justice Srikrishna said privacy has become a burning issue and, therefore, every effort has to be made to protect data at any cost.

The report covers several areas including consent, what comprises personal data including sensitive personal data, exemptions, grounds for processing data, storage restrictions for personal data, individual rights and right to be forgotten. The report further touches on issues including consent, rights of children, data authority and right to recall data.

“It is a monumental law and we would be like to have widest parliamentary consultation… We want Indian data protection law to become a model globally, blending security, privacy, safety and innovation,” Prasad said.

He added that report straddles three aspects – citizens, the state and the industry. e stated that this report is the first step and as technology changes, it may become necessary to fine tune the law keeping with the changes.

The report will be processed through inter-ministerial consultations and Cabinet discussion, and would require the nod of the Parliament.

Last year, July, a 10-member committee was formed by the government to suggest a framework for securing personal data addressing privacy concerns and build safeguards against data breaches.

The report was submitted in the backdrop of the increased use of Aadhaar in a range of services, allegedly compromising on personal information of the citizens.

The committee held its last meeting on July 25.

(With PTI inputs)

