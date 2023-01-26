Justice Singh’s name sent for elevation as Tripura HC CJ

The recommendations also included one to transfer the current Orissa HC Chief Justice S Muralidhar as Chief Justice of the Madras HC. However, it is yet to be cleared by the Centre.

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday recommended elevation of Justice Jaswant Singh of Orissa High Court as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

An official statement said “the Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on January 25, 2023, on reconsideration and in supersession of its earlier recommendation dated September 28, 2022, has recommended elevation of Justice Jaswant Singh, judge, Orissa High Court… as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court”. By its September 28, 2022, decision, the Collegium had recommended elevation of Justice Jaswant Singh as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court itself. The recommendations also included one to transfer the current Orissa HC Chief Justice S Muralidhar as Chief Justice of the Madras HC. However, it is yet to be cleared by the Centre.