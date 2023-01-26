scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Justice Singh’s name sent for elevation as Tripura HC CJ

An official statement said “the Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on January 25, 2023, on reconsideration and in supersession of its earlier recommendation dated September 28, 2022, has recommended elevation of Justice Jaswant Singh, judge, Orissa High Court... as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court”.

SC collegium, Supreme Court Collegium, Tripura High Court, Indian Express, India news, current affairsThe recommendations also included one to transfer the current Orissa HC Chief Justice S Muralidhar as Chief Justice of the Madras HC. However, it is yet to be cleared by the Centre.
Listen to this article
Justice Singh’s name sent for elevation as Tripura HC CJ
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday recommended elevation of Justice Jaswant Singh of Orissa High Court as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

An official statement said “the Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on January 25, 2023, on reconsideration and in supersession of its earlier recommendation dated September 28, 2022, has recommended elevation of Justice Jaswant Singh, judge, Orissa High Court… as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court”. By its September 28, 2022, decision, the Collegium had recommended elevation of Justice Jaswant Singh as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court itself. The recommendations also included one to transfer the current Orissa HC Chief Justice S Muralidhar as Chief Justice of the Madras HC. However, it  is yet to be cleared by the Centre.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 01:36 IST
Next Story

You are trailblazer for New India: PM Modi to NCC cadets

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close