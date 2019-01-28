Undergoing transformation…values of democracy at stake: Justice Sikri

Supreme Court judge Justice A K Sikri told a gathering of law graduates on Sunday that the “values of democracy are at stake”.

Advertising

Speaking as chief guest at the ninth convocation of the Gujarat National Law University, Sikri said, “Today, we are undergoing transformation of a different kind. See the world at large. Even the values of democracy, which Greeks gave to this world 2,500 years ago, are at stake…there is a backsliding of democratic values.”

“There are so many challenges, which we may be facing, of a different nature. In all this and in our constitutional scheme, judge has to perform a very vital role. One Ahron Barak, former president of Supreme court of Israel, equal to our Chief Justice of India, has said there are two roles which a judge in a democracy is supposed to perform. One is to uphold the law and Constitution and save the democracy. Second is to bridge the gap between law and society. So, therefore, those of you who join judicial fraternity, these are the roles you have to perform in the challenging world.”

Justice Sikri attended the meeting of the high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge which decided to transfer CBI director Alok Verma earlier this month.

Justice Sikri said his father instilled in him a “sense of morality and ethical values”.

“Nobody says don’t earn. You are joining profession to earn. Unlike any business, what is the most admired about this profession is that you can earn a lot by maintaining moral and ethical values, which in some of the other professions, maybe in some businesses, have to be sacrificed,” he said.

Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud, also present at the event, told the students, “As you continue this journey, today of all days might be a good day to also count your blessings. While there is no dearth of talent in our country, there are disturbing inequalities and disparities in access to opportunity, including access to education. Many do not have access to basic primary education. You are very fortunate to receive not only primary education, but also an excellent undergraduate education that very few have access to, not only exposing you to the wrongs and injustices in society but also equipping you with the tools to try and change it. Make use of your education and the fruits that come with it to the benefit of those who do not have the means to do the same.”

Advertising

He said, “Every time a child is denied basic education because of her parents’ financial status, a Muslim is denied housing because of her religion, a person engaged in manual scavenging is denied basic human rights, every single time a woman is denied access to public spaces because of her menstrual status, a Dalit is subjected to indignity — each of these instances is a glaring example of society’s inability to grant her citizens an equal and human existence. And this inequality is what you have to arrive to decimate.”