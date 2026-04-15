Justice Shekhar Yadav, who faced impeachment bid for ‘hate speech’, retires today

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court is set to retire Wednesday, leaving behind a stalled impeachment bid in Parliament over a contentious speech he delivered at an event organised by an RSS-affiliated organisation in December 2024.

Justice Yadav served as an assistant government advocate before his elevation to the High Court Bench, reportedly amidst objections from within the Supreme Court.

In October 2018, the Collegium, under CJI Dipak Misra and comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Madan B Lokur, deferred the proposal to elevate Yadav. However, in February 2019, a new Collegium, led by then CJI Gogoi and comprising Justices A K Sikri and S A Bode, recommended his appointment.