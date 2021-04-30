Justice Sharad Kumar Gupta resigns from Chhattisgarh High Court

Justice Gupta was a permanent judge at the Chattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur since September 2019 and was due to retire on April 14.

A notification in this regard was issued by Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice on Wednesday. Justice Gupta was a permanent judge at the Chattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur since September 2019 and was due to retire on April 14.

According to sources, Gupta tendered his resignation after giving his consent to the state government for an undisclosed assignment.