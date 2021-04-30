scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 29, 2021
Justice Sharad Kumar Gupta resigns from Chhattisgarh High Court

By: Express News Service | Raipur |
April 30, 2021 3:57:15 am
Justice Gupta was a permanent judge at the Chattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur since September 2019 and was due to retire on April 14.

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation tendered by Justice Sharad Kumar Gupta from the office of Judge, Chhattisgarh High Court with effect from March 31, 2021.

A notification in this regard was issued by Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice on Wednesday. Justice Gupta was a permanent judge at the Chattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur since September 2019 and was due to retire on April 14.

According to sources, Gupta tendered his resignation after giving his consent to the state government for an undisclosed assignment.

