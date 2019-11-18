Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde to take over as CJI today

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be sworn in as the 47th Chief Justice of India on Monday. He will succeed Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who stepped down as the CJI on Sunday after remaining in office for over 13 months.

Hailing from a family of eminent lawyers , Bobde was appointed as a Supreme Court Judge in April 2013. He will remain as the CJI till April 23, 2021. His father Arvind Shriniwas Bobde was the former Advocate General of Maharashtra and his brother a veteran lawyer. Justice Bobde was part of the five-judge Constitution Bench which delivered a unanimous decision on the Ayodhya issue.

Justice Gogoi’s tenure was eventful and saw the Supreme Court consider and decide several critical cases. Besides the Ayodhya case, the bench headed by Gogoi also decided to refer important questions arising out of the Sabarimala issue to a larger bench.

In a first, the office of the Chief Justice of India was covered under the Right to Information Act with riders. A bench led by Justice Gogoi found nothing wrong with the Centre’s decision to purchase Rafale jets from France under a government-to-government deal.