Justice SC Dharmadhikari, second senior-most judge of Bombay HC, resigns

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 14, 2020 2:49:34 pm
Justice Satyaranjan C Dharmadhikari, the second senior-most judge of Bombay High Court tendered his resignation on Friday. Dharmadhikari sent in his resignation to the President of India. However, he did not specify the reason.
“I have demitted the office. Today is my last day,” Justice Dharmadhikari told in the court.
Justice Dharmadhikari, who was made judge of the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2003, was in line to be
elevated as Chief Justice. He served over 16 years as a Bombay High Court judge.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.