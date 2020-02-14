Justice SC Dharmadhikari, second senior-most judge of Bombay HC, resigns

Justice Dharmadhikari, who was made judge of the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2003, was in line to be elevated as Chief Justice Justice Dharmadhikari, who was made judge of the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2003, was in line to be elevated as Chief Justice

Justice Satyaranjan C Dharmadhikari, the second senior-most judge of Bombay High Court tendered his resignation on Friday. Dharmadhikari sent in his resignation to the President of India. However, he did not specify the reason.

“I have demitted the office. Today is my last day,” Justice Dharmadhikari told in the court.

Justice Dharmadhikari, who was made judge of the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2003, was in line to be

elevated as Chief Justice. He served over 16 years as a Bombay High Court judge.

