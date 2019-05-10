Toggle Menu
Justice Sawant ‘used by Maoist front outfits’ to organise Elgaar Parishad, says prosecution

Pawar, while opposing the bail applications filed by six of the nine accused arrested in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case, said this was done “as per the strategy and tactics of the CPI-Maoist to exploit intellectuals”.

Retired Supreme Court Justice P B Sawant was “used” by organisations such as Bhima Koregaon Shauryadin Prerna Abhiyan and Kabir Kala Manch to organise Elgaar Parishad, District Government Pleader Ujjwala Pawar told a special court in Pune on Thursday.

Pawar, while opposing the bail applications filed by six of the nine accused arrested in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case, said this was done “as per the strategy and tactics of the CPI-Maoist to exploit intellectuals”. Pune City Police, which is investigating the case, has maintained that KKM and Bhima Koregaon Shauryadin Prerna Abhiyan are ‘front organisations’ of CPI-Maoist.

The prosecutor told Special Judge K D Vadane that while Elgaar Parishad was organised “as per the objectives of the CPI-Maoist”, after the arrest of the accused, a “propaganda” was carried out to claim that the conclave was presided by Justice Sawant. The prosecution claimed that the modus operandi of the “front organisations” was “to gather intellectuals and organise various programmes and seminars”.

