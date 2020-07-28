Justice Sanjay Gupta, sitting judge of J&K High Court, passes away

Justice Gupta was elevated as permanent judge of the J&K High Court in 2017. (Photo: Justice Gupta was elevated as permanent judge of the J&K High Court in 2017. (Photo: http://jkhighcourt.nic.in

Justice Sanjay Gupta, a sitting judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, died late Monday evening due to illness.

He was 59 and is survived by his wife and two children.

Born on November 24, 1961, Justice Gupta did his matriculation from Oriental Academy, Jammu, in 1976 and BSc from GGM Science College in 1982. After doing his LLB from Jammu University, he was enrolled as advocate in the Bar Council of Delhi in 1986. He joined Jammu Bar in the chamber of senior advocate S S Lehar.

Having practised in all fields, including criminal, civil, revenue, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, etc. in subordinate courts and before the High Court, Justice Gupta was selected as direct recruit in higher judicial services as District and Sessions Judge on January 22, 2004, and was posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Doda.

He also served as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, and was elevated as permanent judge of the High Court in 2017.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd