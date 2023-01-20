Justice Sabina again appointed acting chief justice of Himachal HC

Justice Sabina, the senior-most judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, was on Friday, again appointed its acting chief justice.

In a notification, the Department of Justice in the Union law ministry said she would assume charge on January 21 following the retirement of Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice Sayed demits office on Friday on attaining the age of 62 years.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Smt Justice Sabina, senior-most judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that high court, with effect from January 21 consequent upon the retirement of Shri Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed, Chief Justice, Himachal Pradesh High Court,” the notification read.

While Supreme Court judges retire at 65, high court judges retire at the age of 62 years. This is Justice Sabina’s second term as an acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Earlier, she was appointed acting Chief Justice in May 2022 following the retirement of the then Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq.

Born on April 20, 1961, Justice Sabine was unanimously selected as the joint secretary of the Bar Association of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1986. She joined as an additional district judge in 1997 and was elevated as the sessions judge in 2004. She was elevated as an additional judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2008 and made a permanent judge in 2010. She was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court in 2016 where she served as a judge for five years before joining the Himachal Pradesh High Court in 2021.

Justice Sabina was chairperson of the State Court Management Committee, Disciplinary, Vigilance, and Promotion Committee, Advisory Committee of National Law University and member of Administrative Committee and Designation of Advocates as Senior Advocates Committee