Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the second most senior judge of the apex court, delivered the Third Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture in New Delhi. Justice Gogoi spoke on the topic of “The vision of justice”. The lecture series was launched by The Express Group in March 2016 to mark 25 years of the passing away of Ramnath Goenka, founder of The Indian Express.

