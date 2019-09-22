Justice Rajiv Sharma is acting Chief Justice of High Court

Following the elevation of Justice Krishna Murari as judge of the Supreme Court, the Centre Saturday notified the appointment of Justice Rajiv Sharma as an acting chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice in a notification said, “The President is pleased to appoint Justice Rajeev Sharma, the senior-most judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to perform the duties of the office of chief justice with effect from the date Justice Krishna Murari relinquishes the charge.”

Justice Sharma was transferred from the Uttarakhand High Court in November 2018 and is originally from the Himachal Pradesh High Court, where he was first appointed as an additional judge in 2007. Besides disposing of a record number of criminal appeals at the HC here since his joining, Justice Sharma also has passed a number of directions to Punjab and Haryana on drug menace and problems faced by the farmers. He earlier also abolished solitary confinement for prisoners on death row in Punjab and Haryana.

Pertinently, in August, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the name of Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, a senior puisne judge from Madhya Pradesh High Court, for his appointment as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. However, Justice Jha’s name has not been confirmed by the central government yet.

Supreme Court judges inaugurate new courts complex in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Justices Hemant Gupta and Surya Kant of the Supreme Court Saturday inaugurated the new building of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre and District Courts Complex in Ludhiana.

Gurbir Singh, district and sessions judge cum chairman, district legal services authority, said the new building houses the ADR and 13 new courts. It has conference hall, training room, record room and a kids room. The new building has been constructed at an expense of Rs 26.87 crore. Several judges from Punjab and Haryana High Court and advocates from district bar association were also present.

Batala blast case accused surrenders

Amritsar: The only named accused in Batala blast, Rommy, surrendered in a local court on Saturday. He was sent to two weeks judicial remand.

Rommy was the only person nominated in the case registered against unnamed family members of Jaspal Singh after blast in Batala cracker factory that claimed 24 lives on September 4. Jaspal Singh, the owner had died around a year back.

Rommy had got injured in the blast but had managed to escape. Police had neen searching for him. Meanwhile, he appeared at local court and surrendered.