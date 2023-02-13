Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice Aravind Kumar sworn in as Supreme Court judges

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday administered the oath of office to Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar as the two new judges of the Supreme Court of India. This takes the number of judges in the apex court to its full strength of 34.

Born in Ambala city in April 1961, Justice Bindal completed his LL.B from Kurukshetra University in 1985 and joined the profession in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana in the same year. During his tenure in Punjab and Haryana HC, he disposed of around 80,000 cases.

Justice Bindal was the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court before he was appointed Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court in October 2021. He has also served as the Chairman of the Committee constituted for conducting assessments for the optimal use of technology by NALSA and the State Legal Services Authorities including the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Justice Bindal will have tenure until April 15, 2025.

Chief Justice Aravind Kumar was the 27th Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, having taken the charge on October 13, 2021, upon transfer from the Karnataka High Court.

During his tenure at the Gujarat HC, Chief Justice Kumar took up pendency in the state’s trial courts and high court on a priority basis. He undertook several measures, such as initiating ‘signal schools’, which was launched jointly by the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA) and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to provide basic educational facilities to children engaged in begging jobs, with buses converted into classrooms and stationed near traffic signals.

Their names were recommended by the collegium for elevation on January 31. The justices were administered oath during a swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court premises today.