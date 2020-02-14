Follow Us:
Friday, February 14, 2020
Must Read

Justice R Banumathi collapses in Supreme Court while delivering Dec 2012 gangrape case verdict

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that according to the doctors, she was running a high fever and was on medication.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 14, 2020 2:55:26 pm
Justice R Bhanumathi, R Bhanumathi, Supreme Court Justice R Bhanumathi, R Bhanumathi faints, Justice R Bhanumathi faints, December 2012 gangrape case, December 2012 gangrape, India news, Indian Express However, Justice R Banumathi regained consciousness minutes later. (File Photo)

Justice R Banumathi on Friday fainted while she was dictating order on the Centre’ plea seeking separate hanging of convicts in the December 2012 gangrape case. However, she regained consciousness minutes later and was taken to the chamber by the other judges and the Supreme Court staff.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that according to the doctors, she was running a high fever and was on medication.

Meanwhile, the apex court dismissed a plea by Vinay Sharma, one of the four convicts in the December 2012 gangrape case, challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President of India.

The court also rejected Sharma’s contention that he is mentally ill and said that his medical reports suggested that he was completely stable.

The apex court said that there was no ground of judicial review of the rejection of mercy petition made out by the death row convict.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 14: Latest News

Advertisement