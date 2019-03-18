Justice PC Ghose set to head Lokpal: ‘Cool temperament, outstanding judge’

Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose was born in a lawyer’s family on May 28, 1952. His father, Late Justice Shambhu Chandra Ghose, was a former chief justice of the Calcutta High Court.

After graduating in commerce from St Xavier’s College in Kolkata, Justice Ghose obtained a degree in law and attorney-at-law from Calcutta University and then enrolled himself as an advocate with the Bar Council of West Bengal in 1976. His areas of specialisation were civil, company affairs, arbitration and constitution, among others.

He became a judge of the Calcutta High Court in July 1997. He was transferred to Andhra Pradesh High Court in June 2012 and in December of the same year he was elevated as Chief Justice of that court.

In March 2013, he was appointed judge of the Supreme Court of India. He retired in May 2017. Currently he is a member of National Human Rights Commission.

Recalling his memories about Justice Ghose, Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said the most notable point in his nature was an extremely cool temperament and friendly approach towards all lawyers. “He was extremely fast in delivery of judgment and had an extremely good memory. He was an outstanding judge,” said Bhattacharya.

One of the verdicts for which Justice Ghose will be remembered was related to the prosecution of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and her friend V K Sasikala. In February 2017, the division bench of Justice Ghose and Justice Amitava Roy found Jayalalithaa and Sasikala guilty of misusing public office to launder ill-gotten wealth for purchasing huge properties in the name of masked fronts.

Another verdict for which he will be remembered will be the one relating to Section 498-A (domestic violence) of Indian Penal Code. In July 2014, a division bench of Justice Ghose and Justice Chandramauli Kr Prasad ruled that there should be no automatic arrest in 498-A cases and non-compliance will attract disciplinary and contempt proceedings.

In April 2017, a division bench of Justice R F Nariman and Justice Ghose directed a trial court to frame charges of criminal conspiracy against BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others involved in the Babri Masjid demolition case.