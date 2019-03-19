Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose appointed India’s first Lokpal

Advertising

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose was on Tuesday appointed the country’s first Lokpal — the national anti-corruption ombudsman. This comes five years after the Lokpal Act received the President’s nod on January 1, 2014.

Former SSB chief Archana Ramasundaram and former Maharashtra Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain have been named non-judicial members of Lokpal, PTI reported.

A high-level selection committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, the panel’s “eminent jurist member”, cleared Justice Ghose’ name at its meeting Friday, official sources said Monday.

Justice Ghose was appointed judge of the Supreme Court in March 2013 and retired in May 2017. Before being appointed as Lokpal, he was a member of the National Human Rights Commission.

In February 2017, Former SC judge Justice P C Ghose all set to head India’s first Lokpal he was part of a bench along with Justice Amitava Roy that upheld the conviction and sentencing of V K Sasikala — the associate of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa — in a disproportionate assets case.

