Bar Council that doesn’t earn members’ respect not good sign for legal profession: Supreme Court judge

Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna on Saturday said a Bar Council that does not earn the respect of its members is “not a good sign for the legal profession” and called on Bar Councils to examine their role in upholding professional ethics.

Addressing the 13th convocation of National Law University Delhi, Justice Nagarathna said, “The Bar Councils, whether the Central or the States, must introspect on their role and importance in upholding professional ethics, morality and professional competence. When a Bar Council does not earn the respect of its members, it is not a good sign for the legal profession.”

This comes after demands seeking resignation of Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra over an August 13 directive asking state Bar Councils not to enroll students of 2026 NALSAR batch. Mishra withdrew the circular hours later, saying the BCI had closed the proceedings after concluding that the students had “no role in any disturbance or movement”. Earlier, BCI co-Chairman and Senior Advocate Y R Sadasiva Reddy addressed a letter to Mishra, asking him to resign.

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Speaking at the National Law University, Justice Nagarathna referred to pendency, delays and litigation costs. The Bar in India must rethink its role in serving litigants, safeguarding democracy and upholding the rule of law and that the Bar must “rise and speak in a singular voice” on sustaining the justice delivery system, Justice Nagarathna said.

The top court judge said that lawyers must preserve a space where they can advise, argue and represent clients without external interference, as they are the “safety valves of democracies.”

“The independence of the Bar is not an entitlement given to lawyers for their own benefit,” said Justice Nagarathna, “It exists because a constitutional democracy requires a body of professionals who can advise, argue, challenge and represent without having to ask the permission of the State, the market, or even their own clients before doing so…do not allow the pursuit of a successful career to make you forget what makes your profession worth preserving in the first place. Guard its independence.”

Describing law as an “office of trust” Justice Nagarathna said a lawyer “cannot be reduced to a person who sells legal knowledge by the hour.”

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“Any lapse or errors of the Bar will have a deep impact on our political and civic life. Hence, their importance in our society. I humbly remind every member of the Bar to change their mindset and endure to work for their clients as a public service, lest they lose their relevance in the future to come,” Justice Nagarathna said.

On the role of Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms, Justice Nagarathna said arbitration, mediation and conciliation were becoming part of the justice system. She said that lawyers “who see only the legal dispute may be technically excellent but professionally limited. But the lawyer who sees the problem behind the dispute is the one who begins to become indispensable.”

Referring to the perils of relying on AI tools, Justice Nagarathna said, “By all means learn the law. But also learn to develop a more holistic and complete view of a dispute and the many ebbs and flows in the life of a dispute. While arguing before a court of law, ensure that fake judgments obtained through AI are not cited. Don’t fall prey to hallucination.”