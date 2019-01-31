Justice Ramana recuses himself from hearing petition challenging Rao’s appointment as interim CBI chief

Justice N V Ramana Thursday recused himself from hearing a petition challenging the appointment of IPS officer M Nageshwar Rao as CBI interim director, saying he had attended the wedding of Rao’s daughter.

Justice Ramana is now the third judge to recuse from hearing the matter. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justice A K Sikri had earlier recused themselves from adjudicating the case. NGO Common Cause has approached the top court challenging the Centre’s decision to appoint Rao as the interim CBI director arguing that only the selection committee could appoint a director for the agency.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has dismissed a PIL challenging the appointment of former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana as the head of bureau of civil aviation security.