‘When justice has to triumph, it will triumph’: Justice Muralidhar in farewell speech 

Justice Muralidhar is known for his bold pronouncements on communal violence and personal liberty. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Justice Muralidhar is known for his bold pronouncements on communal violence and personal liberty. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Justice S Muralidhar, whose transfer to the Punjab and Haryana High Court had evoked strong political reactions, on Thursday apprised judges and lawyers of the Delhi High Court about the sequence of communication on his transfer. Speaking at his farewell function, Justice Muralidhar said he had no problem with his transfer.

“On February 17, I received a letter from the Collegium informing me about the proposal to transfer me and sought my response. I acknowledged the letter. If I was to be transferred, I was fine with P&H HC, I said,” Justice Muralidhar said.

READ: A profile on ‘unswerving’ Justice Muralidhar

A row had erupted after the Centre issued a notification of Justice Muralidhar’s transfer on the night of February 26—the day a bench headed by him had pulled up Delhi Police for not registering a case against three BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches in the run-up to the violence, which left over 50 dead and many injured. While the Opposition had termed the timing of transfer as shameful, the Union government and the BJP accused Opposition leaders of politicising a “routine” transfer.

Justice Muralidhar was speaking at his farewell function in Delhi High Court. (Source: ANI) Justice Muralidhar was speaking at his farewell function in Delhi High Court. (Source: ANI)

Justice Muralidhar also said, “When justice has to triumph, it will triumph … Be with the truth – Justice will be done.”

On February 12, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, had recommended the transfer of Justice Muralidhar along with Justice Ranjit V More from the Bombay High Court to the Meghalaya High Court and Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath from the Karnataka High Court to the Uttarakhand High Court.

ALSO READ: Congress, CPM slam late-night transfer of Delhi HC judge S Muralidhar, Govt calls it routine

On February 26, a notification from the Department of Justice in the Ministry of Law and Justice had said: “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice S Muralidhar, Judge of the Delhi High Court, as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.”

The transfer of Justice Muralidhar, who is known for his bold pronouncements on communal violence and personal liberty, was condemned “unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms” by the Delhi High Court Bar Association.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd