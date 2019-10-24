Justice Mishra not to recuse from hearing land acquisition case

A five-judge Supreme Court Constitution bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra will continue to hear matters relating to correctness of interpretation of Section 24 of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (Land Acquisition Act, 2013).

On Wednesday, bench ruled that Justice Mishra will not recuse from the hearing as demanded by some farmers’ associations.

Conflicting decisions in the matter by two three-judge benches had snowballed into a row in early 2018 forcing the apex court to refer it to a five-judge Constitution bench.

The two decisions had come from a bench of former Chief Justice of India R M Lodha and Justices Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph — all retired since — and another bench of Justices Arun Mishra, A K Goel (since retired) and Mohan M Shantanagoudar.

Justice Mishra’s presence on the Constitution bench constituted to test the correctness of the judgments had set off a furore on and off the social media. The other judges on the bench are Justices Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran, M R Shah and S Ravindra Bhat.

Taking up the matter for hearing on October 15, Justice Mishra made evident his displeasure over the social media discussions on the matter and asked if it did not amount to maligning the court.

“Is this not maligning the court? If you had left it to me, I would have decided…But you are taking to social media to malign me…and Chief Justice of India?…Can this be the atmosphere of court? It can’t be like this…Tell me one judge who has not taken a view on this. Will that mean all of us are disqualified?”, Mishra said when Senior Advocate Shyam Diwan appearing for some landowners sought his recusal, pointing out that there may be impropriety in him hearing it.

On February 8, 2018, the bench headed by Justice Mishra had by a 2:1 decision in a matter related to the Indore Development Authority ruled that compensation not availed of within a stipulated five-year period could not be ground for cancellation of land acquisition. In doing so, it held that a 2014 ruling by the bench headed by the then CJI Lodha in a case related to Pune Municipal Corporation was “per incuriam” (passed without due regard to the law).

On February 21, 2018, yet another bench of Justices Lokur, Joseph and Deepak Gupta took exception to the February 8 order and requested High Courts and other apex court benches which were hearing matters likely to be impacted by it to defer the hearings till it decided whether to send the matter to a larger bench.