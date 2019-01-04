Justice Madan Lokur set to attend Pakistan Chief Justice’s swearing-in

FORMER SUPREME Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur is set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Pakistan Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on January 18. “I have known him for a decade, since the time he was a judge at the Lahore High Court. He is a very learned, articulate and good man,” said Justice Lokur, who retired on December 30.

Asked if he considers this as an extraordinary gesture at a time when there are few high-profile travellers between the two neighbours, he said: “Justice knows no boundaries”. This is not the first time that Justice Lokur will be attending a swearing-in ceremony in Pakistan. He was there when former Pakistan Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani was administered the oath of office five years ago.

Justice Khosa was among the judges sacked by former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf.

In February 2016, a three-judge bench headed by him authored the judgment which said Musharraf should be put on trial for treason for subverting the Constitution of Pakistan.