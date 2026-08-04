Justice Liberhan called Babri Masjid demolition a well-planned conspiracy

Even after a special CBI court acquitted all the accused in the demolition case in 2020, Liberhan remained firm. He will be remembered for heading the inquiry into one of independent India’s most contentious episodes.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
5 min readChandigarhAug 4, 2026 08:51 AM IST
Justice M S Liberhan diesJustice Liberhan at his home in Chandigarh. (Express photo)
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In its report submitted to the Centre on June 30, 2009, the Justice Liberhan Commission of Inquiry concluded that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was “neither spontaneous nor unplanned” but the result of a carefully orchestrated conspiracy. It was a conclusion that Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan, who headed one of independent India’s longest-running commissions of inquiry, never wavered from until his last breath.

Born on November 11, 1938, in a village that later became part of Chandigarh, Liberhan was the son of eminent lawyer Chaudhary Bakhtawar Singh. He enrolled as an advocate in 1962 and began his legal practice in the district courts of Ambala before moving to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1964.

Over the years, he served as a member and later secretary of the Bar Council, Additional Advocate General, and Advocate General of Haryana. He was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 11, 1987. In July 1997, he became Chief Justice of the Madras High Court and, in December 1998, took over as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, from where he retired.

Liberhan’s place in public memory, however, was secured by the inquiry that bore his name. Ten days after the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, the P V Narasimha Rao government appointed the sitting judge to head a one-man Commission of Inquiry.

What was intended to conclude within three months stretched over 17 years, receiving 48 extensions and holding hundreds of sittings.

In its report submitted on June 30, 2009, the panel alleged cadres and leaders of the RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal, BJP, and Shiv Sena had either actively or passively supported the demolition.

The Commission had also alleged the involvement of senior RSS and BJP leaders, including L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Uma Bharti, as well as the role of the then Uttar Pradesh government.

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He never retreated from those findings. Even after a special CBI court acquitted all the accused in the demolition case in 2020, Liberhan remained firm.

“I found it was a civil conspiracy, I still believe in it,” he told The Indian Express then. “From all the evidence produced before me, it was clear that the Babri Masjid demolition was meticulously planned… I remember Uma Bharti categorically took responsibility for it. It was not an unseen force that demolished the mosque, human beings did it.”

In 2009, when parts of the report were published before it was tabled in Parliament, Liberhan was furious. “Don’t challenge my character… get lost,” he told reporters at his Chandigarh residence, insisting he was not “a characterless person who will hand it [the document] over to the media”.

Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain, who represented LK Advani and other senior leaders before Justice Liberhan for almost 15 years, described him as a “great man with a deep knowledge of the law and unimpeachable integrity”. “It is perhaps the only commission before which all the leading lights of public life, from Prime Ministers to Chief Ministers, appeared. He was unfailingly polite, yet firm while questioning these leaders.”

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Jain also remembers Liberhan for his sense of humour. “I remember that once the wife of a retired judge took a lift with him to Chandigarh, and their car met with an accident near Panipat. Liberhan told me that when the news flashed on the radio, his wife was more curious about his travelling companion than the consequences of the accident.”

‘Fiercely independent, private man’

Peers remember him as fiercely independent. Dr Balram Gupta, professor emeritus of law and former director of the National Judicial Academy, Indore, recalled appearing before him in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“I still remember him remarking in the open court that while he was a judge because of Chaudhry Bansi Lal, a brother judge owed his elevation to Giani Zail Singh. He would say this in the open court. But never could anyone accuse him of leaning towards any political party or leader. He went strictly by the law. There was no bias or political colour in his rulings,” Gupta said.

Liberhan also offered glimpses of the discipline that shaped his judicial life. “As a judge, I never had any time for social outings. There’s so much to read, so much to deliberate upon. Justice leaves you with no time for yourself,” he remarked.

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Asked what makes a good lawyer, he replied: “It is very important that he should enjoy reading. That is very essential if you want to learn law. It’s almost impossible to master it, though.”

After retirement, Liberhan lived quietly in Chandigarh, occasionally speaking about the findings of the commission. He maintained that the evidence presented before him left little room for doubt. The Commission examined around 100 witnesses before submitting its report in 2009.

Justice Liberhan was a private man, shy and retiring. He did not really enjoy the limelight. But long after he is gone, he will be remembered for heading the inquiry into one of independent India’s most contentious episodes.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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