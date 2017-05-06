Justice Leila Seth, first woman judge of Delhi High Court, passes away

Justice Leila Seth passes away at her residence in Noida on Saturday. Photo: Wikimedia commons Justice Leila Seth passes away at her residence in Noida on Saturday. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Justice Leila Seth, mother of noted author Vikram Seth and first woman judge of the Delhi High Court, passed away on Friday night, reports news agency PTI. She was aged 86.

Seth breathed her last at her residence in Noida. She was also the first woman to have become the Chief Justice of a state High Court.

“She died of cardiac seizure last night, at about 10:28 PM. My brother Vikram, sister and our other family members are here,” PTI quoted her son Shantum Seth as saying.

“About three weeks ago, she had fallen down and fractured her hip. She had undergone a surgery at Apollo Hospital and was discharged a week ago. We called the PCR, the ambulance but it was too late,” Shantum added.

In addition, she had also become the first woman to top the London bar exam in 1958. Seth was appointed as the Delhi High Court judge in 1978 and was made the chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court in 1991.

Seth was born in Lucknow in October, 1930. Writer and Historian Ramachandra Guha took to Twitter and shared his condolences. “Justice Leila Seth was a remarkable human being, an exceptional Indian, a sublime combination of intelligence, grace, and courage,” he said.

