Justice Kureshi elevation: Appointment pending, S-G Tushar Mehta seeks more time from SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Monday told the Supreme Court that the court’s recommendation clearing the elevation of Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court was pending consideration of the Centre and requested the court to give it two more weeks.

Taking note, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi adjourned hearing on the matter until August 2.

The bench was hearing a petition by the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association, challenging what the association claimed was “arbitrary inaction” of the Central government in “withholding the appointment” of Justice Kureshi despite recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium.

On the last date of hearing, the court had asked Mehta to assist it in the matter.

Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Fali S Nariman referred to the Memorandum of Procedure for appointment of judges and argued that the Centre had to communicate it to the President.