scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Justice Khanwilkar leaves behind an imprint on key laws

In his six-year tenure in the top court, Justice Khanwilkar has upheld the constitutionality of amendments to three crucial legislation brought in during the Modi government — the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act (FCRA).

Written by Apurva Vishwanath | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 4:13:39 am
Justice N V Ramana, NV Ramana, Justice A M Khanwilkar, Justice Khanwilkar’s farewell, Supreme Court, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsIn September 2018, Justice Khanwilkar was part of the five-judge constitution benches in the landmark Aadhaar and the Sabarimala orders. (Source: main.sci.gov.in)

Leaving behind a legacy of authoring a series of crucial verdicts that validated the State’s sweeping powers against citizens in special legislation, Justice A M Khanwilkar demitted office as judge of the Supreme Court on Friday.

In his six-year tenure in the top court, Justice Khanwilkar has upheld the constitutionality of amendments to three crucial legislation brought in during the Modi government — the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act (FCRA).

On July 27, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Khanwilkar upheld the constitutionality of the PMLA, a law that gives wide powers to the Enforcement Directorate to arrest an individual and has stringent provisions for granting bail. The Court approved several provisions that upend the first principles in criminal law that protect the rights of an accused — the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. The Court extended the exceptionalism — stringent provisions on bail that are reserved for anti-terror laws to the offence of money laundering.

Must Read |Justice Khanwilkar’s farewell: Hard-working and disciplined, says CJI

In a 2019 judgment in ‘NIA vs Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali’, a two-judge bench led by Justice Khanwilkar raised the bar for granting bail to those accused under the UAPA. The ruling said that a trial court could deny bail if it “is of the opinion that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against such person is prima facie true”. The ruling also added that the police version in the case diary must be considered as the “prima facie” view. The ruling had been cited to deny bail in several cases — such as against those accused in the Delhi riots and the Bhima Koregaon cases.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...Premium
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

In April, another three-judge bench headed by Justice Khanwilkar in ‘Noel Harper vs Union of India’ case upheld amendments to the FCRA that brought in stricter requirements and regulations for NGOs to receive foreign donations. The verdict, authored by Justice Khanwilkar stated that “the possibility of national polity being influenced by foreign contribution is globally recognised” and that accepting foreign donations itself “is a reflection on the constitutional morality of the nation as a whole being incapable of looking after its own needs and problems”.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

In January last year, Justice Khanwilkar also delivered the majority 2:1 verdict, giving its nod to the Modi government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project and held that there were no infirmities in the approvals granted.

In March 2020, nearly seven months before the verdict, Justice Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari (who formed the majority in the final verdict; Justice Sanjiv Khanna penned a dissent) had suo-motu transferred the challenge to the Central Vista project before the Delhi High Court to itself, fast-tracking the final judicial approval for the project.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

In September 2018, Justice Khanwilkar was part of the five-judge constitution benches in the landmark Aadhaar and the Sabarimala orders. In the Sabarimala case, the SC in a 4:1 majority — comprising then CJI Dipak Misra, Justices AM Khanwilkar, Rohinton Nariman and DY Chandrachud (Justice Indu Malhotra penned a dissent) — expanded the right to equality, allowing girls and women of all ages to visit the Sabarimala temple.

A year later, despite being part of the majority verdict, Justice Khanwilkar, raising questions on judicial propriety, agreed to review his own ruling. A bench was constituted in November 2019 for review of the verdict where Justice Misra, who had since retired, was replaced by Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

While Justice Gogoi, who heard the issue for the first time and Justice Malhotra, who had dissented earlier, questioned the correctness of the verdict, Justices Chandrachud and Nariman had ruled in favour of dismissing the review. Only, Justice Khanwilkar doubted the correctness of his earlier verdict.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their Greater Noida flat

2

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

3

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

4

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for 'rashtrapatni' remark, says it was 'slip of tongue'

5

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

Featured Stories

Because words matter
Because words matter
Cloudy days
Cloudy days
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
CWG | Women's Cricket

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement