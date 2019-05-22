Toggle Menu
Justice Gavai to be second Dalit CJI as govt clears names of four judges for Supreme Courthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/justice-gavai-to-be-second-dalit-cji-govt-clears-names-of-four-judges-for-supreme-court-5742623/

Justice Gavai to be second Dalit CJI as govt clears names of four judges for Supreme Court

Earlier this month, the collegium had passed a resolution reiterating its recommendation to elevate justices Bose and Bopanna to the apex court, observing that nothing adverse has been found regarding their competence, conduct or integrity.

reservation, supreme court, apex court, exam reservation, qualifying examination reservation, CTET 2019, CBSE
The centre had earlier returned names of Justices Bose and Bopanna for reconsideration to the SC collegium citing seniority and representation of regions as the reasons.

The government Wednesday cleared names of four judges for their elevation to the Supreme Court. The four names cleared by the Centre are Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Aniruddha Bose and AS Bopanna. Once the appointments formally come through, the top court will have its full sanctioned strength of 31 judges (including the chief justice). As of now, the apex court is functioning with 27 judges.

The Centre had earlier returned names of Justices Bose and Bopanna for reconsideration to the SC collegium citing seniority and representation of regions as the reasons. With Justice Gavai’s elevation, the top court will get its second Dalit Chief Justice of India (CJI) . Justice KG Balakrishnan was the first Dalit judge to be appointed as the CJI in 2007.

Earlier this month, the collegium had passed a resolution reiterating its recommendation to elevate justices Bose and Bopanna to the apex court, observing that nothing adverse has been found regarding their competence, conduct or integrity.

Justice Bose, whose parent high court is Calcutta, is the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court and is at number 12 in all-India seniority of judges.

Advertising

Justice Bopanna, whose parent high court is Karnataka, is the Gauhati High Court Chief Justice and stands at number 36.

Justice Gavai is a judge of the Bombay High Court and Justice Kant is the incumbent Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Eight jawans injured in explosion along LoC in Poonch district
2 Remarks against PM Modi: Court reserves order on complaint seeking FIR against Rahul Gandhi
3 Kerala State Akshaya Lottery AK-396 Today Results: Results to be announced soon