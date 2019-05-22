Justice Gavai to be second Dalit CJI as govt clears names of four judges for Supreme Court

The government Wednesday cleared names of four judges for their elevation to the Supreme Court. The four names cleared by the Centre are Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Aniruddha Bose and AS Bopanna. Once the appointments formally come through, the top court will have its full sanctioned strength of 31 judges (including the chief justice). As of now, the apex court is functioning with 27 judges.

The Centre had earlier returned names of Justices Bose and Bopanna for reconsideration to the SC collegium citing seniority and representation of regions as the reasons. With Justice Gavai’s elevation, the top court will get its second Dalit Chief Justice of India (CJI) . Justice KG Balakrishnan was the first Dalit judge to be appointed as the CJI in 2007.

Earlier this month, the collegium had passed a resolution reiterating its recommendation to elevate justices Bose and Bopanna to the apex court, observing that nothing adverse has been found regarding their competence, conduct or integrity.

Justice Bose, whose parent high court is Calcutta, is the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court and is at number 12 in all-India seniority of judges.

Justice Bopanna, whose parent high court is Karnataka, is the Gauhati High Court Chief Justice and stands at number 36.

Justice Gavai is a judge of the Bombay High Court and Justice Kant is the incumbent Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.